400-year sentence takes the cake

Dear Editor,

I was shocked when I read that an over 400-year sentence had been handed down in Jamaica against a non-violent person, and not against gunmen who wreak havoc on our nation. The court just made a real mockery of our judicial system by handing down a 456-year prison sentence as if this person was the second in command of Hitler SS regiment.

When I saw this 400 years I thought it was handed down by some communist country like Russia, Myanmar, or the Philippines, or from some dictatorship.

I find it hard to swallow that the same police could find enough time and resources to go after the extremely low-hanging fruit, while they allow gang members to walk free one by one from the terrible investigation they had claimed to have done to topple one gang recently.

To me, it seems like the police and the judiciary are somehow either afraid of those gunmen and their importers, or serve as aids to these criminals.

There is no way the police can tell me that they did not have the resource to investigate and set up a sting for the second time at the Montego Bay Freeport/wharf, where on more than one occasions they found barrels of guns.

I am very angry, because to read every day of how so many Jamaicans have lost their lives to these illegal guns coming into the country and in most of these cases the killers are freed by the same courts, or just given a slap on the wrist and then continue their murderous game.

I just hope that this 400 years will now be the norm and not the exception when it comes on to gang members, gunmen, and murderers.

I don't know exactly how he will serve such a sentence since he is already behind bars for a different offence. Will he die in prison?

I am not saying that criminals should not serve their times if they commit their crimes, but this one really takes the cake and even the knife and fork and plates with it!

Robert Clarke

rclarke88@hotmail.com