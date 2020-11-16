51st state of the USA
Dear Editor,
The People's National Party (PNP) and Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) cannot help Jamaica out of social and economic problems. I have given up on them.
The country is being overrun by crime, and the social and economic problems are getting worse by the minute.
The education system is a joke, because the few who make it through it, leave for the nearest developed country as soon as they can.
People have become vile and antisocial and the infrastructure is falling apart rapidly.
Our only hope is to become the 51st state of the United States of America. I would not suggest we go back to Britain because Boris Johnson is a clone of Trump.
Now that Trump is going, we should take the opportunity and ask America to save us from ourselves and certain destruction.
Forget national independence, that is a waste of time; just talk. Jamaica has not benefited from Independence. We cannot do worse if we become a colony of America.
Jamaica is on the brink of no return. SOS!
George Jones
jonesgeorge278@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy