51st state of the USA

Dear Editor,

The People's National Party (PNP) and Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) cannot help Jamaica out of social and economic problems. I have given up on them.

The country is being overrun by crime, and the social and economic problems are getting worse by the minute.

The education system is a joke, because the few who make it through it, leave for the nearest developed country as soon as they can.

People have become vile and antisocial and the infrastructure is falling apart rapidly.

Our only hope is to become the 51st state of the United States of America. I would not suggest we go back to Britain because Boris Johnson is a clone of Trump.

Now that Trump is going, we should take the opportunity and ask America to save us from ourselves and certain destruction.

Forget national independence, that is a waste of time; just talk. Jamaica has not benefited from Independence. We cannot do worse if we become a colony of America.

Jamaica is on the brink of no return. SOS!

George Jones

jonesgeorge278@yahoo.com