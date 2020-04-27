A COVID-19 teaching moment

Given the 'fear factor' triggered by the onset of COVID-19, reports of a young woman on the verge of giving birth being refused hospital care, allegedly because she was displaying flu-like symptoms, won't have come as a complete surprise to those people who have been around for a while.

They know that out-of-control fear can be an unreasoning emotion and it can lead to tragedy. Not that there can be any justification for medical staff to refuse health care for those in need — if indeed the reports are correct.



We can't say for sure that in this case the young woman's life would have been saved had she received prompt attention. But her death means that henceforth, everyone will be asking the painful question, “What if…?”

All sides are agreed. Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says no one should ever be denied access to health care.



And Opposition spokesman on health Dr Morais Guy says “the refusal of admission of this patient because of lack of preparedness for COVID-19, the fear of contracting the disease, or lack of space to a mother in active labour, is unacceptable”.



Even in the absence of formal COVID-19-appropriate medical protective equipment, hospital leadership and staff should have moved mountains to preserve life. That's their calling and sacred duty.



The minister has said that the result of a probe will be made public. We look forward to that.



Beyond the probe, the unfortunate situation suggests there needs to be development of appropriate, compulsory protocols to prevent any repetition. Training, in the era of COVID-19, will have to be central to any such project.



Complementary to that, all hospitals — public and private — need to be expeditiously equipped with COVID-19 protective medical equipment, expensive and hard to get though such may be.



This takes on added importance as the country looks towards reopening for business in the months ahead.

News yesterday that Restaurants of Jamaica, holders and operators of the popular food franchises KFC and Pizza Hut, is cutting staff because of a 50 per cent drop in business, underlines the need for the country to move rapidly in coming to terms, and dealing with, the new normal.



Everywhere on the island, from the urban centres to remote rural villages, business activity is plummeting with resulting surge in unemployment because of restrictions driven by the threat of COVID-19.



Dire poverty will get worse, previous low-income and middle-income earners will soon find themselves on the very edge of despair. Social upheaval and worse will result if this situation continues unattended.

Like the rest of the world, Jamaica must look now to find creative ways to reopen without inviting danger for the population.



Crucially, that balance will be absolutely essential for eventual reigniting of the multibillion US dollar tourist industry.



Among the world's leading destinations when the sudden COVID-19 collapse came, Jamaica must be manifestly safe and ready to take advantage when the countries of the industrialised north reopen.



In order to be ready, properly conditioned medical leadership and staff, adequately protected, must be part of the package.



The Government as well as the leadership of all health care institutions should treat this tragic death of a young woman as a teaching moment.