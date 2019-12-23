Challenges abound in prison... but good deeds too

The Yuletide season is traditionally a time for giving and sharing.



In truth there is also no better time to contemplate how best to improve the lives of the less fortunate.



In that respect, this newspaper believes twin features by Miss Kimberley Hibbert in yesterday's Sunday Observer focusing on Mr Hugh Goode — who served five years behind bars for killing his common-law wife in 2014 — provide much.



Indeed, we make bold to suggest that by sharing his experiences of prison life and providing relevant advice Mr Goode has presented the rest of us with Christmas gifts, not least among them is his recommendation for improved basic infrastructure to facilitate disabled prisoners.



We are told that Mr Goode has rickets — a bone disease which causes deformities and severe curvature of the legs. The condition negatively affects balance and mobility; hence, the apparent depth of feeling with which he tells us of the difficulty in coping with “22 feet of steps up inna di air” and of having to deal with toilet facilities which, from his description, seem challenging even for the able-bodied.



His suggestions that there could be “a little stair lift” for the disabled and “a space” for wheelchair users among other retrofits is surely reasonable.



We are all well aware that prison is no bed of roses, but in a civilised society it should not be a house of horrors.



Beyond all that, Mr Goode reminds us that, despite the well-known problems in Jamaica's correctional service, there are efficient, compassionate, dedicated professionals deserving of commendation and gratitude.



Regarding mental health challenges, which led to the killing of his partner, Mr Goode said caregivers in prison “ensured I had everything, I was given medication that I stayed on course with the medication and was exposed to a number of programmes...to make me a better man”.



Mr Goode says that on arrival at St Catherine Correctional Centre he was “expecting to be manhandled and roughed up” by staff members, but “was actually welcomed with open arms and shown love”.



He believes he has come out of prison “a better man”, partly as a result of rehabilitative programmes, academic courses, and other training.



He was able to sit exams in Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate subjects. He did entrepreneurial courses and was part of learning intervention tools that tackle conflict resolution.

We are told that Mr Goode's greatest achievement has been to gain a scholarship to pursue a course at Jamaica Theological Seminary.



His achievements apart, Mr Goode reminds us that much more needs to be done to deal with mental health issues. Had he been treated while “free”, in the way he was treated by professional staff in prison he may never have committed the awful crime, he tells us.



Also, he says, those who are depressed and under stress should never be afraid to seek help; and everyone should aim at peaceful means in resolving conflict.



Jamaicans are better off for having heard from Mr Goode.