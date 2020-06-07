The murder of Mr George Floyd: What is different this time…

There is always a grey area in conflicts between white police officers and black Americans as to whether the officer was merely doing his job or was indulging in police brutality against blacks.

Invariably, the cops are given the benefit of the doubt. So white Americans in the main tended to remain aloof, although the steadily increasing number of blacks being killed by white cops in dubious circumstances was getting more concerning over the years.

Indeed, a 2014 ABC News/ Washington Post poll published four months after the shooting of Mr Michael Brown, an 18-year-old black man, by a white cop, and five months after the death of Mr Eric Garner, a black man put in a chokehold by a white cop, showed 43 per cent of Americans saying those instances showed signs of a broader problem, while 51 per cent called it an isolated incident.

Something seemed to have changed drastically on May 25, 2020 when the United States and the world saw a gruesome video in which a white policeman was kneeling for almost nine minutes on the neck of a black man, Mr George Floyd, until he ceased to breathe.

There was no possibility of equivocating. It was murder most foul and it was happening right before the eyes of the world.

The killing immediately sparked one of the biggest demonstrations against police brutality and racism against blacks, galvanising protesters in every corner of the globe.

Historically, racism, starting with the advent of global pre-machine capitalism, had been the basis to enslave and brutalise in every imaginable form black people of African descent.

The logic and inherent structure of global capitalism and the post-slavery traumatic syndrome have since kept the majority of black people in poverty across the globe, and more white people, it seems, are now seeing institutional racism for what it is and want it stopped.

Six years after that 2014 ABC News/Washington Post poll, nearly 75 per cent of Americans view Mr Floyd’s death as a sign of an underlying racial injustice problem, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll.

This time, only 26 per cent believe the incident is an isolated one, marking a seismic shift.

At a time of deep divisions among Americans, the results of that opinion survey is a rare show of uniformity across race and party about the treatment of African Americans by the police, with agreement among majorities of Whites (70 per cent), Blacks (94 per cent), Hispanics (75 per cent), Democrats (92 per cent), Republicans (55 per cent), and Independents (71 per cent). Clearly, Black Lives Matter is not just an American issue, it is a global and indeed a Jamaican issue.

While we empathise with black Americans, let us look closer home where a poor black man in Jamaica spent 40 years in prison and died there from chronic malnutrition and neglected health, without ever being tried.

This would never have happened if he had had the means to exercise his rights. His slow torture is as outrageous as that of Mr Floyd.

Reform must start with the prevention of police brutality but must also encompass the penal and judicial systems. We are hopeful that as America climbs out of this perennial rut of racism, so too will the rest of the world.