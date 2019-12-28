Tough task ahead for WI cricket leaders

Back in December 2018, the West Indies cricket team were in the dumps.



First — without their Captain Mr Jason Holder — West Indies were thoroughly thrashed by Bangladesh in a two-Test series in that country.



Defeat to the Bangladeshis in a One-Day International Series that followed heightened the negative perception of the Caribbean side, despite a face-saving 2-1 series win in T20s.



Fast-forward a year to December 2019 and even consistent detractors are wondering whether Caribbean cricket may have brighter days ahead. This, after the just-ended Asian visit during which the regional side faced Afghanistan and hosts India.



The air of quiet optimism flows not so much from actual match results, as it does from a perception that management is finally getting the “process” right.



Key to the optimism are indications that the bitter divisions which have poisoned relations in West Indies cricket for so long could be at an end; and importantly, the coming to the fore of several exciting, young and talented players.



Against India, the lowly-ranked West Indies lost the ODI and T20 series by 1-2 margins, but very pleasing was their admirable competitiveness. The well-resourced and hugely talented Indian teams were pressed in a way that is rare for them on home soil.



Such that new Captain Mr Kieron Pollard — who has returned to representing West Indies in shorter-format cricket following a lengthy break largely due to differences with the former administration led by Mr Dave Cameron — was moved to describe himself as “proud”.



And coach, Mr Phil Simmons — back in the job following his controversial dismissal by the previous administration — tells us that this is the start of medium- to long-term transformation.



For this newspaper, perhaps the most important aspect of the West Indies campaigns in November/December was the sense of good order, planning and organisation.



During the lone Test against Afghanistan — let's not forget that the Afghans had comprehensively beaten Bangladesh in that country in September — West Indies, under the captaincy of Mr Jason Holder, seemed very clear about what needed to be done. And while execution wasn't always perfect in their nine-wicket victory, effort couldn't be faulted.



For us, that sense of clear thinking was also evident as Mr Pollard took charge — with Mr Holder supporting him to the hilt — in the limited overs campaigns which followed against Afghanistan and India. Readers may recall that following the Test match win over Afghanistan, Mr Pollard and his men won an ODI series 3-0 but lost a T20 series 1-2 to the same opponents.



For many people, there is no reason to believe much has changed for West Indies cricket. They readily recall resounding success against England in the Caribbean in early 2019, only for the West Indies team to fall away like a faded flower at the ICC Cricket World Cup and follow-up home campaign against India in August/September.



Inconsistency and 'wrong headedness' on and off the field have perhaps been the most consistent aspects of West Indies cricket over the last 20 years.



The new leaders of West Indies cricket must move mountains to change that perception.