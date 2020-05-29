A call for UK immigration amnesty
Dear Editor,
It is adequately clear that the majority of UK illegal immigrants who have no recourse to public funding, no support from benefit system, do not benefit from the furlough scheme, and have no access to food banks are the most hardest hit group of women, men and children during this COVID-19 pandemic.
They have been highly exposed to severe economically pain and suffering by the pandemic as they have absolutely no source of consolation for their predicament. They have also been left out to dry as all other groups of people in United Kingdom are being financially supported.
Whilst I am not an advocate for illegal immigration, I firmly believe that it is humane, considerate, reasonable, and timely to grant amnesty to all these women, men and children who are suffering in silence during this toughest time in living memory amnesty.
Whilst I eloquently admit that they have flouted immigration laws, the current situation of the pandemic has transformed them into the most vulnerable people in UK. It is therefore most appreciated to think beyond their illegal status and save them from accelerated suffering and death by granting them amnesty because of the exceptional circumstances they are in.
Amnesty will reduce heavy caseloads of immigration cases created by COVID-19, prepare the UK to start on an illegal immigrant-free year 2021 as they leave European Union, and the illegal immigrants will be able to fill all the low-skilled jobs.
Handsen Chikowore
London, United Kingdom
hchikowore@hotmail.com
