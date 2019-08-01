A cry for real penalties for injustice against Jamaican consumers

Dear Editor,

This is an appeal from a frustrated and very disappointed citizen of Jamaica who experienced injustice at the hand of an absolutely pathetic and most customer-unfriendly Chinese merchant who is allowed to do business in Jamaica. The entity is clearly aware of the ineffectiveness of the relevant government agency in protecting the interests of Jamaican consumers.

The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) claims it responds to consumer complaints within 48 hours of receiving same, yet I am still awaiting a proper response to my complaint submitted on May 18, 2019 (over two months ago, and which I subsequently put to the attention of the CEO over a week ago).

The lack of acknowledgement from even the head of this agency is a clear indication to me that the protection of the rights of Jamaican consumers is not at the heart of those entrusted with this responsibility.

Not only are some of us ignored, but the method, I am told, used to protect those rights is poor, to say the least.

Moral suasion does not hold water when dealing with some of these merchants; therefore, the Government and the CAC need to consider adding some teeth to their bite. Without the proper legal instruments the goal of protecting the rights of consumers will remain a fleeting illusion to be pursued but never attained.

There is no real protection without real penalties being imposed for breaches against consumer rights; no matter how minor!

Merchants already know the strategy used by the CAC and are not afraid to continue their abuse of Jamaican consumers, and sometimes even the people they employ, whom they also pay unfair wages.

I was cheated by one of those merchants and I am still awaiting justice.

My case may not draw attention to the CAC, who likes to report on the millions of dollars in successful redress/claims, but I still believe that my legally earned, tax-deducted dollar should warrant support from the CAC and the Government of Jamaica if you say that this is the service that our taxes are being used to provide.

I will encourage as many people as possible to boycott those businesses who infringe upon our rights and ignore the power consumers have to make them or break them.

I am forced, out of frustration, to borrow this medium to appeal to the responsible ministers of government to adjust the powers of the CAC so that it does not continue to appear as a waste of taxpayer dollars if it cannot administer penalties for breaches against consumer rights.

Consumers are tired of the injustice and mere talk; we need action!

Disappointed and frustrated Jamaican consumer