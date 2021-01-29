A cry for the unborn

Dear Editor,

Attention, junior minister for health and wellness, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, who has been promoting a pro-abortion position, as well as others who might hold this position for whatever reason:

From the biblical point of view, I want to call your attention to the word of the Lord in Jeremiah 1:5: “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.”

This clearly shows that God communicates and interacts with an unborn child, and the foetus is already counted or regarded as a significant entity who is to be reckoned with.

Now listen to these:

Don't do wickedness to the innocent unborn. Abortion is gruesome murder. Leave the unborn children alone! Save our leaders of tomorrow!

Abortion is evil. Can you imagine if US President Barack Obama was aborted because his white mother couldn't bear the stigma of carrying the child of a black man? Or, if Jamaican National Hero George William Gordon was aborted because he was a descendant of a poor slave? If 'Jan', a scientist and university professor, was aborted because she was the product of rape?

Is there anything to be gained from abortion? What opportunities are there for care of an unplanned child?

There are various homes made available by several religious and social organisations, specifically to take care of these children.

There are government agencies that may be contacted where you will be directed as to what to do.

There are many individuals and couples who would gladly adopt one of these children, so there is really no excuse for abortion.

Are we ruling out abortion in its totality? No!

Where the life of the pregnant female is at stake, and where an abortion is the only option to save the life of that female, upon the advice of a medical doctor, a pastor, a lawyer, or where necessary, the parents, with the expressed agreement of the female, an abortion can be pursued.

In instances of rape, a doctor may administer medication to prevent pregnancy within 24 hours of the attack in cases in which the female believes she could most likely be pregnant. However, God uses the products of rape wonderfully worldwide.

So why are they promoting abortions?

Abortion can be described simply as the gruesome killing of unborn babies. It is an expression of callousness against the unborn. It is an expression of bitterness against the innocent unborn child. It is an expression of rejection of God's love for all humankind. It is an expression of blood rituals and sacrificing of the unborn for self-gratification. It is an expression of inhumane, unkind and wicked behaviour. It is an expression of the promotion of immorality and promiscuity.

Save Jamaica's beautiful children! Save our island from the blood of innocent children!

Bishop Grace O Ade-Gold

Founder,

Arise Shine Apostolic and Deliverance Ministries

graceadegold@gmail.com