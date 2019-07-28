A culture of child abuse

Our society must confront and destroy the noxious reality of negative strongholds in our culture that seem to enable sexual harassment and, in focus, the abuse of children. The message must be sent by the unrelenting pursuit of perpetrators, and the furnishing of policies which safeguard the rights and integrity of every individual. Laws will have little effect if we are not of the mindset that child abuse, rape and sexual harassment are ghastly crimes. This takes the cooperation of every citizen — you may be the only person who can save that child.

While child abuse may not have affected our (individual) homes, it is perpetuated by pacts of silence: when we know that a child is being abused and do nothing about it.

As a nation long-known for its outspokenness, why has there been a pervading silence and discomfiture about exposing sexual abuse of children? It might be that the family name has to be protected: that little girl had better shut her mouth and not cause shame and scandal in the family because it is not at all conceivable that her father, a decorated man of status-admirable by all accounts — could have molested her. It is easier for the child to be silenced than to destroy the marriage and rend the social status of the accused. Were we to know the untold stories of children who were initiated into sex we may be surprised — by the fathers, the aunt's husbands, the step fathers, the uncle, the cousins, the pastors, the helpers, the teachers... “mi madda big ooman fren...”

Many young daughters from impoverished homes are sacrificed to powerful men — powerful men with daughters the same age as the ones who they abuse who nobody can dare touch. “Big ol' gray-back men” who boast preference of “veal” over “turbit” purchase parents who, in order to enjoy luxurious lifestyles, sell out their daughters... the wife who knows what happens when her husband goes to the child's room but stays quiet to save the marriage, children who are sent to live with other relatives because they can afford to feed them but who are abuses. Poverty is a scourge.

“Not raising no fowl for mongoose,”

“Cousin and cousin boil good soup,”

“Keep it in the family!” bleats the 'family ram', and numerous tales of “Big Boy and Teacher” stem from horrific realities that should never be seen as comical. At the core of these jokes is the acceptance and/or endorsement of sexual abuse and incestuous sexual grooming. It is a bad trait in our culture to laugh about serious things that we ought to destroy from the egg.

Veranda gossip is replete with tales of one man “who lived way up in the bush” who impregnated all his daughters; one man begetting children with three sisters in the same big yard, and the “village ram” molesting little girls. Many of our children have been hurt and abused — probably more by the silence of the adults who could have rescued them from a torturous situation...

Under the lethargic yellow glow of the lantern or the shadows cast by the “Home Sweet Home” lamp, these things happen. If the Tilley Lamp, banana walk, cane piece and outside pit latrine were to talk... mama gone a market, papa gone a bush...

The shortcut where young Shantae Skyers was found murdered, for example, is typical right across rural Jamaica. How much more can we retreat to our homes and surroundings? While we demand vigilance from parents we must also be careful that abusers are not given a free pass. We must not cede our communities to criminals —places of happiness must not become places of terror.

How will the poor who cannot afford private transportation and other conveniences survive? Don't they deserve to grow up, live in peace without the fear of molestation? We must protect the children who really are at our mercy in public conveyances, along the shortcut, and in the big yard; it must be seared on our consciences that we have a duty to guard them. Teachers are encouraged to closely observe younger children who may not be able to discern or articulate that they are being abused. Parents, put down the cell phone and exercise patience by listening to the story that your child is trying to tell you. No one should be exempted from the eyes of scrutiny.

We must protect our children; this is fundamental to our sustainable development goals. We may need more social workers; if a child is absent from school, immediate checks ought to be made. State-run children's homes should be in immaculate condition with enviable resources and vigilant oversight systems.

We must find the abusers — children have a right to be protected. The parents/caregivers who believe that they can, with impunity, beat them mercilessly (because they brought them into this world and can take them out), starve them, lock them up for hours, and fail to reasonably account for them must be made to consider the error of their ways.

There should be no inordinate delays in court when we seek justice. However, the most chilling penalty will remain on paper if the community does not speak out. Let us do our part. Call 119. Children first — that is the only way forward.

Kerensia Morrison is a Government senator.