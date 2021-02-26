A defective view of God

Dear Editor,

It is intriguing how church leaders and men of that ilk will implore God's intervention when murders and the attendant social epidemic keep reeling out of whack, with not only the falcon not appearing to be hearing the falconer in William Butler Yeats' The Second Coming, but there being no signs of the falconer around.

Life has become an emergency rally for most, without foreseeing that the current crises were long in gestation before giving birth to the immediate reality. The same customary stop-gap makeshift urgency is often favoured when an unwanted pregnancy seeks freedom thought the outlet provided by an abortion, legal or otherwise.

No forethought or anticipation beyond a myopic and societal disability that shouts only in reactionary cries. It's almost like making a mockery of God and expecting Him to attend to our troubles in ways we dictate, while ignoring His lucid counsel and directives day after day.

How do you pour new wine into old wine skins? How do you expect a falling house to be magically transformed by shuffling its broken materials around? Maybe the greatest milestone is bearing the weight of sweet laziness and an accepted inertia — waiting where the wind will blow, and then God.

An opportunistic relationship with God betrays an uncomplimentary utilitarian view of Him.

Homer Sylvester

Mount Vernon, New York, USA

h2sylvester@gmail.com