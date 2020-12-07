A different kind of crime plan

The following is an open letter to Prime Minister Andrew Holness:

Dear Editor,

I want to offer my two cents.

Except for the Netherlands, which has closed many of its prisons because crime rates have hit the lowest since the 1980s, many First and Third World countries are building and refurbishing prisons into more beautiful edifices to stymie criminality and for rehabilitation purposes.

According to the Dutch national statistics office, (Statistics Netherlands [Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek, CBS]) , there are now just 49 crimes reported for every 1,000 citizens per year.

As recent as 2015, the Jamaican Government was offered £30 million, an equivalent of $6 billion, to build another such prison as a long-term holding centre for deportees and so-called criminals who basically need to be guided into becoming better citizens.

Prime Minister, what if all of us sit at a table and seriously work through a more feasible crime plan that draws on education, nurturing, family, cultural appreciation, and national pride?

What if we target our youth through deliberate education plans that will offer better alternates to crime with emphasis of hard/smart working, large scale and sustainable farming, community and country building, self-worth, giving back or paying forward to the next generation?

What if we put in action this great idea to feed the world?

Sir, I do not reject any short-term crime plans, as some are effective, but if we are thinking of living in a Jamaica for at least another 80 years and beyond we must think of our well-being and that of the generations that will follow.

Most times we reference Singapore and some other wealthy countries of the world, but have we ever stopped to note the plans and sacrifices the people of Singapore made to get where they are today?

Jamaica is a rich melting pot of ideas, cultures, and peoples that have gained worldwide recognition. Let us put aside political differences and plan the Jamaica we want to live in not an ideological one, but a realistic one.

Everton Tyndale

