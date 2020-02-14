A humble Greg Christie can be good for Jamaica

Dear Editor,

I am a little hesitant to join the bandwagon of people fully welcoming Greg Christie back as the head of our main anti-corruption body.

There are many examples in Christie's past that have caused me to harbour doubts about whether he will be effective in this post. His overzealousness and propensity to grandstand as the main man in the Office of the Contractor General (OCG) was a bit much to digest, and many a character felt aggrieved by the overreaching actions of the OCG.

But that said, an intemperate Christie could augur well for Jamaica as the country battles the tide of corruption. If he refrains from using the platform to parade his ego and for self-aggrandisement and recognises that humans are not infallible, the country could be on to something great, in clichéd terms.

However, I hope this time he will have strong evidence before making referrals to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, then nitpicks when the cases do not even make it to the doorsteps of the courts.

Jackie Wilks

Hopeful PA