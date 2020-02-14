A humble Greg Christie can be good for Jamaica
Dear Editor,
I am a little hesitant to join the bandwagon of people fully welcoming Greg Christie back as the head of our main anti-corruption body.
There are many examples in Christie's past that have caused me to harbour doubts about whether he will be effective in this post. His overzealousness and propensity to grandstand as the main man in the Office of the Contractor General (OCG) was a bit much to digest, and many a character felt aggrieved by the overreaching actions of the OCG.
But that said, an intemperate Christie could augur well for Jamaica as the country battles the tide of corruption. If he refrains from using the platform to parade his ego and for self-aggrandisement and recognises that humans are not infallible, the country could be on to something great, in clichéd terms.
However, I hope this time he will have strong evidence before making referrals to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, then nitpicks when the cases do not even make it to the doorsteps of the courts.
Jackie Wilks
Hopeful PA
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy