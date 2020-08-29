A lift for beleaguered women's cricket

Back in May, Cricket West Indies President Mr Ricky Skerritt famously said that regional cricket was in the “intensive care unit” because of COVID-19.

Bad as the onset of the health emergency was for the men's game, all recognised it was dire for women's cricket in the Caribbean.

Hence, the relief over recent days at news that an 18-member West Indies squad, led by Ms Stafanie Taylor, is to visit England for a biosecure five-match Twenty20 (T20) International series next month.

The trip will mark the first international women's cricket series since the pandemic halted international cricket early this year. It follows the West Indies men's three-Test series in England last month — also in a COVID-19-induced biosecure environment — which the visitors lost 1-2.

We are told that all five women's T20 matches in England will be played at the Incora County Ground in Derby from September 21-30.

We note that, as was the case for Messrs Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul for the men's trip to England last month, the experienced vice-captain of the West Indies women's team, Ms Anisa Mohammed, has chosen not to make the trip because of COVID-19 concerns.

We note also that Cricket West Indies has asserted Ms Mohammed's right to opt out.

Said the CWI: “All players were given the option to decline selection for any COVID-19-related concern. CWI fully respects her decision to choose to do so.”

That, we believe, is the correct approach. Even as COVID-19 cases are surging in the Caribbean, Britain remains high risk with more than 330,000 cases and in excess of 41,000 deaths since the outbreak began earlier this year.

However, those who have agreed to take the trip deserve all commendation and maximum support.

Also, this newspaper joins the regional cricket authorities in thanking the England and Wales Cricket Board for allowing Caribbean cricketers the chance to represent their region and showcase their talent, even in this most difficult of times.

Importantly, the 18-member squad is larger than would normally be the case, allowing younger players a chance for overseas exposure.

It's been a difficult time for West Indies' badly under-resourced women's cricketers since they stunned the cricketing world by winning the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016.

It seems a good bet that, especially in the context of COVID-19, times up ahead will be just as difficult, if not more so.

But, for right now, this trip to England provides a vital lift.

With the latest report recommending far-reaching governance reform of West Indies cricket recently completed and now to be considered by stakeholders, our hope is that the women's game, not just the men's, will sustainably benefit.