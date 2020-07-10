A lockdown is the only fair way to go

Dear Editor,

The lockdown of Bull Bay in the recent past paid dividends to the residents of Bull Bay, the parish of St Andrew, and the country as a whole. Similarly, the lockdown in Corn Piece, Clarendon, was for the benefit of those residents in the immediate community and, by extension, Clarendon.

It was a wonderful move by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to have used foresight and wisdom to lock down Portmore and all of St Catherine at the critical time they did. The health authority was able to contain the spread of the disease and to save lives.

In a similar way, the health authority visited areas in St Mary and very quickly was able to identify and curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, much to the benefit of the people of St Mary and Jamaica, land we love.

So now that the health authority has found so many cases in Tivoli Gardens, in western Kingston, the only fitting thing to do is to lock down the area in the best interest of the people and the country.

Politics must never stand in the way of national interest at any given time. So I urge Health Minister Christopher Tufton and his team of hard-working health personnel to continue on the good path of fairness and moral equity as they seek to eradicate the coronavirus from our shores.

I am only mindful of the health of the people of Tivoli Gardens and all Jamaica. “What is good for the goose is good for the gander.” Love is the word.

Alrick Davis

alrico_dee@yahoo.com