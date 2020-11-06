A nation built on truth

Dear Editor,

Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people. With that said, a person, group, institution, and country that is built on propaganda and wrongdoings will never stand or last.

Our national pledge reminds us that we are “to think generously and honestly, so that, Jamaica may, under God, increase in beauty”. Importantly, we can only increase in beauty when our thoughts, words and actions are truthful.

Oftentimes we are reminded that we are living in a technological age, which comes at a disadvantage wherein it makes way for the prevalence of propaganda.

On the other hand, the truth is still available for whomever desires it.

We all should play a role in suppressing propaganda, by utilising the unlimited access that is available to us, thus we become a part of the solution and not the problem.

In time past, those who were in authority sought to manipulate the truth by keeping those they led in ignorance. However, that method have expired. The Bible says, “Thou hast hid these things from the wise and prudent, and hast revealed them unto babes.”

The truth can be made known by the click of a button in today's world. Amazingly, everyone has the ability to be there own media house, and seeing that we are living in a democratic society all views will contend and still only the truth will stand.

With that said, I encourage everyone, including our leaders, to live the message of the nursery rhyme:

“Speak the truth, and speak it ever.

Cost it what it will.

For he who hides the wrong he did

Does the wrong thing still.”

It's very important for us to build a nation on truth and not on propaganda and wrongdoing. Leaders ought to be held responsible for speaking the truth and doing the right thing. Should they fail to speak the truth, and do what is right, they should be held accountable by us citizens for their actions.

If we are to build a new Jamaica, this is the only way to go.

May God continue to bless Jamaica, land we love, with leaders of truth, and expose those who are not.

Shauna-Gaye Brown

shaunagaye4123@gmail.com