A poll vs a poll

Dear Editor,

As the debate sharpens and we are down to the wire in the People's National Party's (PNP) presidential elections, the delegates yet to decide may need to look to us on the outside for guidance.

The latest confusion that needs to be unmasked is the recent poll from Bluedot versus that from Don Anderson. In fact, there have been four polls taken as far as I know; two by Don Anderson's Market Research Services Limited, the Bluedot one, and an earlier poll by Dr Oneil Lynch, senior university lecturer and statistician.

Dr Lynch's poll and the Bluedot poll are similar in many respects, save for the findings. His shows Mark Golding at 65 per cent and Lisa Hanna at 35 per cent. However, it were not representative of national polls, as the focus was on particular regions. These are serious limitations which must be taken into account in determining the extent to which they have a representative sample and therefore their findings can be relied on.

For example, the Bluedot poll showed that 81 per cent of the respondents were under 40 years old, so that approximately 19 per cent would fall in the age group above. However, in 2019, the latest statistics provided by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN), the total number of people between the ages 18 to 39 was 1,031,457, and the data from the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) showed the total electorate in the last general election to be 1,913,410. This means that only 53.9 per cent, and nowhere near the 81 per cent, of the 18 to 39 age group make up the voting population.

In addition, 54 per cent of the population polled by Bluedot were female, and 46 per cent male, while the gender differentiation based on STATIN data shows that 50 per cent of the 18 to 39 age group are male. A total of 45 per cent of respondents were drawn from Kingston, Portmore, and Spanish Town (not St Catherine entirely), which means that nearly half the respondents were from three geographic locations.

The obviously serious flaws in the Bluedot poll, coupled with the fact that it is not a national poll, would therefore not recommend it for serious consideration by any thoughtful delegate.

On the other hand, the two Don Anderson polls — the gold standard for polls in Jamaica — have found acceptance from both sides. It shows the momentum clearly favouring Mark Golding and is akin to a Bolt 100m sprint in which he is always slightly behind at the 50-metre mark, but based on his momentum the Jamaican people have always showed great confidence in his ability to win.

Setarcos

Spanish Town

St Catherine