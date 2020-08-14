A proud moment for Jamaicans everywhere

Dear Editor,

The University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC) receives with a great deal of pride the news that prominent Democratic freshman senator of California Kamala Harris has been chosen to be the running mate of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential campaign in the United States of America.

A 2020 democratic presidential candidate in her own right, Harris becomes the first female, black and American-Indian of Jamaican ancestry vice-presidential candidate.

Her sharp intellect, dynamic and infectious personality, and sincerity towards the issues affecting the immigrant expanse in the United States, such as reform of the justice system, immigration policies, children's rights, unemployment, and housing, will go a far way in the upcoming presidential campaign to help expand the imagination and sensibilities of the American political system in the same way Barack Obama's election as the 44th president of the United States did.

The UCC is proud of the fact that Harris's historic elevation represents a profoundly significant development in global affairs with tremendous implications for the progress of African Americans and immigrants in general, and African-Asian American women in particular.

Her strengths underscore the long and positive impact immigrants of Jamaican-Caribbean ancestry have had on the politics and society of the United States for over a century.

She is a great role model to young people throughout the globe; and today she has made the entire Caribbean family, and its extension in the Diaspora, justly proud.

We wish her every success in the journey ahead.

UCC Marketing & Communications Department

UCC Group