A reasonable posture, a curious thought

Dear Editor,

I note something which Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission of the European Union, has just announced, that the medical products they produce will be kept within the European Union for their own use against the COVID-19 pandemic. A reasonable posture.

The top eight countries — not including the United Kingdom, which just divorced itself from the European Union — which produce these things inside the European Union, referred to as “pharma”, valued Euro 10 billion and more, and includes the top pharma product-producing country of Switzerland at Euro 44.9+ billion (Source: www.statista.com/statistics/315964/european-pharmaceutical-industry-production-by-select-countries/) (Data for 2017).

These pharma products are, therefore, no longer available to the United Kingdom.

Curiously, I understand the Republic of Ireland remains a part of the European Union. When things come to bump, will Brexiteers try to flock across the border into the Republic of Ireland for pharma products? A curious thought.

Howard Chin

hmc14@cwjamaica.com