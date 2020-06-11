A sick, sad commentary of those in positions of responsibility

Dear Editor,

I have spent hours in Jewish museums looking mainly in amazement at the emaciated bodies of Holocaust victims. There are hundreds of horrible pictures of skeletal bodies. I also remember feeling something turn in my stomach when I saw pictures of the child victims of the Nigeria/Biafra civil war who died of hunger. But I have never seen anything so mind-shattering as the withered body of Noel Chambers revealed in the Inspector General's Quarterly Report recently.

Correctional officers typically enforce rules and keep order within the prisons; supervise activities of inmates; inspect facilities to ensure that they meet security, health and safety standards; search inmates for contraband; report on inmate conduct. Employees in education, health services, chaplaincy, recreation security, and administration work together to deliver specialised services and maintain safety in a secure setting.

One respected human rights attorney places blame for this situation squarely at the feet of our courts. I beg to disagree. For as much as there is much to criticise our courts for over the past decades, no department head worth his/her salt would quietly allow another department to leave this shame and embarrassment at their doorstep for so long without demanding some action.

Years ago, the country was shocked to learn that another man, who was arrested for breaking a window, was lost for 28 years in the prison system without facing the court. One would have assumed that those responsible for this travesty would, out of shame and fear of censure, and commination even, take the necessary steps to ensure that this never happened again. But, in addition to other failures, the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has revealed that 145 mentally ill individuals are in our prisons, with 15 of them there for over 30 years, waiting to face the courts. This suggests to me that these officials feel secure in the knowledge that they will not be held accountable.

INDECOM has suggested that prison guards be trained to deal with the mentally ill. Again, I must respectfully disagree. Firstly, the academic requirements for entry into a mental health worker programme are vastly different from those to become a corrections worker. Secondly, the factors which support mental health recovery do not exist in prison. There are people who are becoming mentally ill in our prisons, and it seems the brain is the only part of the body which, when sick, evokes shame and not sympathy.

It is my sincere hope that we do not get that standard cop out about “more training”. Watching another human waste away slowly and die from starvation, bed sores, and insect bites, is a sick, sad commentary on the mindset of those in positions of responsibility. The problem is not “more training”. It is really a revelation of the contempt we have for each other.

Permit me to ask this question: Which of the Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners were observed as they relate to Noel?

Glenn Tucker

glenntucker2011@gmail.com