A tale of two towns, one city

YOU often hear that things do not get better in Jamaica. This I find odd, as I recall days when you had to justify to a car dealer why he should sell you a new car. You had to do this in writing and it usually accomplished nothing, unless you had a contact in the dealership.

I recall when only the very rich or very old owned homes and when you had to pay a bribe to get a phone in your home. Then there was the public bus system that had you travelling on steps and hanging through open windows due to overcrowding.

This morphed into a privately operated system, which led to us as teenagers being treated like animals by men who behaved as such.

So I do not think it is a fair statement. Some things have improved. If not, a drive to Ocho Rios last weekend would have involved a boat. God bless the highways.

Crime, however, is agreed by all to be an ever-increasing problem, unsolved by the greatest minds in the greatest country in the world — Jamaica.

Is this really a true statement? There are scientific tests to assess this claim but public opinion and living room politicians do not use them. They prefer to rant and rave and call each other names. However, we know better so let us look at the issue scientifically for a moment, bearing in mind that we are free to chat rubbish later, as it is a free country and everyone can be as irresponsible with their rhetoric as they please.

Now, let us discuss two towns and one city, rather than looking at an entire house to determine the size of a termite nest.

Denham Town Police Station is the head station for the West Kingston Police Division. This division had murders totalling 46 in 2003 and 54 in 2009. This was Jamaica's worst crime year in history.

The rate increased to 65 last year — 50 per cent more than in 2003. West Kingston, in effect, was one of the few police divisions that saw an increase since that peak in 2009.

Over the last decade the rate had several spikes that the introduction of the zones of special operations (ZOSO) and the states of public emergencies (SOEs) stemmed. We can be banal and say it is a failure if you measure it over 17 years, but it is not really fair, as the recent measures reduced it from 74 in 2018 to 65 last year.

Let us look at the city of Montego Bay. The homicides committed in 2003 stood at 106. In 2009, the figure was 240 and in 2019 it was 153. So this also appears to be a 50 per cent increase since 2003, even though it reflects a massive recovery since the purge in 2009.

This is a perfect example of analysing results based on long-term data. This because although the rate is greatly reduced from 2009, Jamaica's peak, it is far more of a significant reduction from Montego Bay's peak of 335 in 2017. This result comes across as pretty good unless you go back another seven years. So, therefore, what is the reasonable starting point? Ten, 17, or 70? Food for thought.

Now, we will look at the technique used to accomplish this reduction. It was the result of ZOSO and a massive effort with the implementation of a SOE — similar, if not the same as western Kingston. The difference is that the stimulus behind the killing was lotto scamming and a law was created to combat it — surgical solutions for unique issues.

So maybe we need to look at what is missing in western Kingston that was present in 2009. You guessed it — Christopher “Dudus” Coke.

The community was under a version of martial law called 'gang domination' so the murders there were not always discovered and conflicts were few, as any shift from the order was dealt with brutally. The issue with this is that although the Tivoli Gardens gangs may have been killing less in west Kingston, they were certainly killing across the length and breadth of Jamaica — just not in their hometown.

Let's look at St Catherine South — home of Jamaica's only municipality, Portmore and also the barrack of Kingston's workforce. Well, in 2003 the murder figure stood at 79, in 2009 it rose to 163, and as at last year it was at 116. This shows a remarkable recovery from 2009 but is still nowhere near 2003. The recovery from 2009 represents about a 40 per cent reduction.

This zone has had some assistance from the SOEs but even prior to that it had brought its murders down to the eighties in 2014. High rates of conviction and a task force approach to crime have greatly contributed also. Additionally, the division was led by legendary crime fighters who assisted in creating a culture of intolerance to high homicide rates.

Despite the greatest efforts of the Government, the police and the army, murder rates of the three zones under study reflected an increase after 2003. However, two of the three are less — over 30 per cent — compareing 2009 to 2019. So it all depends on what period you have under study. Get my point!

There is also the consideration of the population size of Jamaica in general and to be more specific, areas like Portmore that have grown exponentially since 2003. This then, will impact the murder rate per 100,000. That is the norm for measuring murders in specific localities.

None of these variables are considered when political candidates take the stage, whether in a debate or when they are about to break into a jig on conference night.

I look at it like this; we were better, but never really good since 1974. We became really bad by 2009 and as a country we have never been as bad again.

Is this acceptable? No, it is not. We are not where we used to be a little over 10 years ago but we need to demand real change and accept that drastic consequences are going to be required. This is just a fact!

This will continue until we accept it, irrespective of which sacrificial lamb we draft into the post of minister of national security or as commissioner of police. They are not miracle workers.

We need constitutional change. We need a Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Reserve. We need to end squatter settlements. We need to expand our incarcerated population by hundreds of percentages, so we need prisons.

What we do not need are any more political platforms, living room politicians, or self-serving rhetoric!

