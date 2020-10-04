A time for truth

One of the most brutal and horrific genocides in human history is also one of the least known. Most people know of the Jewish Holocaust. This is not because it is the worst, but because it has been properly propagated by its survivors. As it should!

It was a horrible act of brutality administered by a functioning management system that had no place in the human race. However, the reality is there have been others that were as bad or even worse. This judgement is often based on the amount dead and the short period of time it occurred.

The genocide of three million citizens of Bangladesh in what was then East Pakistan by the Pakistan military in 1971 is a contender for the worst act of mass murder of all times.

Although the number of deaths has been contested by the perpetrators of the crime, there seems too little doubt of the demonstration of evil complimented by the rape of 200,000 women. This happened in about a year and relatively recent by historical standards.

What is interesting is that after the intervention of the Indian army led to the defeat of the Pakistan forces and the subsequent Independence of the country —now renamed Bangladesh — many of the offenders became parliamentarians.

What is also interesting is that about 40 years later in 2011 they convened a war crimes tribunal. Several others got life imprisonment.

Why are we discussing this? Because I'm confused. I cannot see how they actually play cricket against Pakistan after this holocaust. I just cannot wrap my head around that level of forgiveness.

Secondly, because it shows that even decades later justice and truth can be achieved.

Thirdly, it gives me hope that Jamaica can one day soon convene a Truth Commission into the thousands dead in the civil war of 1974 to 1980.

This is even more front and centre in my mind with the passing of Dr DK Duncan last month from COVID-19.

Dr Duncan was walking with part of our history that remains and will remain unwritten. Although I did not agree with many of his statements and actions during the 1970s, I respected him as a man who stood up for what he believed in. Now I may have had different opinions politically, but I am a big fan of people who act on what they believe is right.

So are we going to wait on all of the participants to die? Or are we going to finally ventilate this period of our history? Not to punish like Bangladesh did, but rather to ensure that history documents the events and the reasons that our country changed forever.

We have no proof of the actual participation of foreign governments and their contributing to financing the thugs who killed thousands in pursuit of communism and democracy. That is right, both philosophies were drawing blood.

We now just have innuendos and living room analysts of the period by the people who are victims of the era.

Generations to come will suffer the consequences of that period in our history and not even know why we had a civil war. But unlike slavery and the Morant Bay Rebellion that followed Emancipation, we can get a first-hand account from the actors in this play. Are we really going to sit idly by while they die off and never know why they did this to us?

Were we victims of the 'Cold War'. Or were we the victims of the selfish ambitions of our own leadership?

Let us find out whilst they can still speak. Not for revenge, blood, or even justice, but rather, just for truth.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission in South Africa, although not popular at the time in the early days of the Nelson Mandela Government, proved to end the war. We have long since matured from the days of mass killings for political reasons, but the culture of gang violence that this era birthed is the reason we are a homicidal disgrace today.

We need to study and understand the thinking of the creators of this culture and get an appreciation of their motives and their regrets. This way we can ensure that we will never kill each other again to adopt the political framework of other countries and we may even find the solution to curing the ills that they created.

There were heroes and villains, the young and misguided, the selfish and selfless. But we will not ever know if we do not give them the platform to talk to us.

Time is nigh. Let that line between current events and history be blurred no more and let us begin the educating of our young to make sure that it is cemented that Jamaican problems need Jamaican solutions.

Feedback: drjasonamckay@gmail.com