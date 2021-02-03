A word to the wise on the global supply chain for vaccines

Although the European Union (EU) has backtracked on its threat to restrict COVID-19 vaccine exports to Northern Ireland, the intention has signalled the danger of vaccine nationalism that we had feared, and that the World Health Organization (WHO) had vowed to prevent.

Last week news emerged that a furious disagreement over shortages of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines had posed the risk of stoking conflict between the United Kingdom (UK) and the EU just weeks after London and Brussels had sealed a Brexit trade agreement.

The EU, it was reported, had warned it would invoke Article 16 — overriding part of a deal with London that allows the free flow of goods over the Irish border. However, the EU backed down after criticism from the UK and Ireland.

The EU had made the threat after AstraZeneca said it would deliver smaller than expected supplies of its vaccine to EU member nations. A such, the 27-nation bloc sought to examine legal ways to guarantee the delivery of all the COVID-19 vaccine doses it bought from AstraZeneca and other drugmakers.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, which was developed with Oxford University, would be the third approved for use in the EU, after the BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Last week, Mr Ambrose Evans-Pritchard, The Daily Telegraph's international business editor, described the EU threat as a sledgehammer as he reported that the European Council was preparing to invoke emergency powers of Article 122 against AstraZeneca and big pharmaceutical companies.

Article 122, Mr Evans-Pritchard reminded readers, allows the EU to take emergency steps “if severe difficulties arise in the supply of certain products”, or “if a member state is in difficulties or is seriously threatened with severe difficulties caused by natural disasters or exceptional occurrences beyond its control”.

Mr Evans-Pritchard then put forward this view: “This nuclear option paves the way for the seizure of intellectual property and data, and arguably direct control over the production process — tantamount to war-time occupation of private companies. This is 'Europe First' pushed to another level. It takes the EU into the territory of 1930s methods and an authoritarian command economy.”

Thankfully, as we pointed out, the EU rowed back from the threat. However, the fact that the move was proposed indicates an unravelling of the solidarity forged among world leaders last September as the pandemic's global death toll approached one million and nations grappled with the damage done by the hoarding of protective equipment.

Indeed, readers will recall that G-20 leaders, in a declaration released after their two-day virtual meeting last November, said they would “spare no effort” to ensure all nations have fair and affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines when they are developed.

As it now stands, only highly developed countries have so far been able to roll out vaccination programmes, even as there is general acceptance that the best way to end the pandemic is to ensure that people in all countries are immune to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

While we cannot fault any Government for acting to protect its citizens, leaders should bear in mind that, as members of the international community, their actions should not jeopardise the global supply chain for vaccines.