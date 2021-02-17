Abortion contributes to culture of death

Dear Editor,

We fail to acknowledge the connection that acts of disregard at any stage of the existence of human life, from conception in the womb to natural death, goes against human dignity. Indeed, any act intentionally harming an innocent and vulnerable person indicates a callous heart by the person committing the act.

The probability arises that one callous act can occasion repeated similar acts. Thus, a society that promotes and/or legislates the termination of human life in the womb can eventually develop a callous heart that loosens connection with others. Then it becomes easier to terminate the life of an unborn child, viewed as a threat for various personal reasons, and to end the life of a family member who is viewed as a problem, and the life of a person whose sickness or old age is regarded as a burden.

An interesting concept is introduced in the debate stating that a woman has rights over her body, and that the Church has no right over a woman's body.

The Church claims no right over anyone's body. The Church teaches, as declared in the Scriptures: “Do you not realise that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit, who is in you and whom you received from God? So use your body for the glory of God.” (1 Corinthians 6:19-20)

There is no doubt that the decision to have an abortion is often tragic and painful for the mother, insofar as the decision is not made for purely selfish reasons or out of convenience. Nevertheless, these reasons can never justify deliberate destroying innocent life in the womb.

Why do we believe “a so di ting set”; that nothing can be done to curtail the number of pregnancies resulting from incest, rape, and sexual engagement by teenagers, and that the solution is abortion without parental knowledge? Surely, prevention by promoting respect for people, the value of sexual expression, and self-control can curtail current licentious behaviour.

The Roman Catholic Church continues to offer a service to all abused women and children burdened by the circumstance of their pregnancy through Mustard Seed Communities (Mary's Child) and Missionary of the Poor Sisters. Such ministry promotes compassionate hearts for a kinder society.

Kenneth D Richards

Archbishop of Kingston

Roman Catholic Archdiocese

