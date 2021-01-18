Abortion is the wrong answer

Dear Editor,

I want to offer my personal experience on the matter of abortion.

When one is in a situation of unwanted pregnancy or serious medical complications, the first and easiest option is to get rid of it. But that decision is for cowards and robs the expectant mother of what could end up to be a great, rewarding, and life-changing experience.

What if I had given in to the urge and serious contemplation of aborting my first and only child? I am 37 years old and got pregnant for the first time when I was 33. I had many worries, concerns, and questions. I thought for a while that abortion could provide the answer.

As an unmarried Christian, I could not imagine being pregnant and, worse, could not bear the thought of people seeing as I worried about what they would think.

When I found out that I was pregnant I just did not want that child. The father told me to get rid of it and I bought into the idea. I made checks as to where I could get it done. I even hoped that I would have a miscarriage so that I could get out of the mess that I thought I was in.

While I contemplated abortion and tried to reason within myself about the ethical and religious issues, I was also praying that God would show me what to do. It was a good thing that I did not lean on my own understanding, but allowed the life-giver to direct me.

And he did! He saved me!

I started to get overwhelming support from friends and family and a timely message from a person who, from all medical indications, was not supposed to be born. But God had the final say!

He saved my child, who turned out to be a precious baby girl. She is beautiful, congenial, and smart. Now three years old, she is my life, my everything.

What if? I think about it so often. If I had terminated the pregnancy the narrative would be so different for me today. I am happy that I chose life and not death.

Sometimes the easiest way turns out to be the hardest. And the hardest option chosen can bring the most beautiful result.

I consider my daughter as a gift. I wonder how did I ever produce such a gem.

I am just grateful that God has given me the opportunity. Silly me! I could have destroyed my life for good.

Kay

Proud mother

Clarendon