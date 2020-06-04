Abuse now woven into our future
Dear Editor,
Tan a yuh yaad! Tan a yuh yaad! Staying the recommended physical distance, sanitising hands and surfaces, shielding with face masks, and staying home are all healthy options minimising exposure to the novel coronavirus. But staying home for long periods is riskier for children, when there is no or poor supervision, and it's not just increased exposure to the coronavirus.
It's no secret, when children are home for extended periods, without proper supervision, especially during summer breaks, they become more exposed to all forms of abuse, including rape, carnal abuse, sexual molestation, or indecent assault; whatever the law calls the cruelty meted out to minors.
With children staying at home much longer this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we await the numbers in cases of sexual abuse. I have already been observing the predictable spike in sexual abuse of minors during summer breaks for more than two decades.
Is it only a question of supervision? Who will protect minors in situations when their guardians are the villains?
Victims of child sexual abuse are scarred for life. For many, their greatest and lingering pain stems from the deep hurt and feeling of betrayal, because this cruelty was inflicted by those who should have been protecting them. And multiplying the pain is the fact that most culprits go unpunished.
The home is foundational to create the society we desire. And the future is not disconnected from the present. The traditional abuse of children, with all its predictable, undesirable consequences, is creating the future with which we will have to contend. We will only create a more peaceful society by improving the home environment and seriously addressing the social malady of child sexual abuse.
Daive R Facey
DR.Facey@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy