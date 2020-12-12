Administrators should prepare carefully for return of sport

The COVID-19 surge continues.

Up to yesterday there were more than 70 million cases registered worldwide, including 1.6 million deaths.

In Jamaica, there were no COVID-19 deaths recognised as such yesterday, but there were 66 new cases registered for a total of 11,507 since the first case was reported here in March, with 7,654 recoveries and 270 deaths.

However, a considerable number of promising vaccines being made available for use heading into 2021 has heightened optimism globally.

That is not to say that Jamaica and other countries outside the circle of the wealthy are in any position to expect speedy access to vaccines.

As Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has explained, only about 16 per cent of the Jamaican population — roughly 450,000 people — are likely to be vaccinated next year.

Nor do we know for sure how efficient or long lasting these vaccines will actually turn out to be.

It means that maintenance of uncomfortable, annoying safety protocols will remain with us for a long time yet.

In sport also, the current constraints won't disappear in a hurry.

That said, Jamaicans watching on television have seen the gradual resumption of competitive professional sport across the globe over the past seven/eight months.

Significantly, in several parts of the world spectators are being allowed back into stadia to watch sport, albeit in regulated and limited numbers.

We note the return of football fans to venues in Europe, including England.

In New Zealand — which had spectacular success in controlling spread of COVID-19 — fans are visiting cricket grounds to watch their players up against West Indies.

In Australia — where the virus has had much more of an impact — cricket fans are also turning out to see contests involving touring India.

In Jamaica — apart from seven track meets organised by MVP track club earlier this year, subject to rigorously tight arrangements, and horse racing, which is as much an economic activity as it is sport — formally organised competition has been on hold since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Against the backdrop of developments worldwide, including the promise of vaccines, the pressure will only continue to mount locally for the resumption of organised outdoor sport with, or without, spectators.

In that regard, we note that Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL) is pushing to achieve sponsorship arrangements worth $100 million ahead of Jamaica's Premier League, which it is hoping will start in early 2021.

Two sponsors — Yummy Bakery and Jamaica Producers Limited — have been signed up so far we are told.

In addition to pressing ahead to sign other sponsorship arrangements, the PFJL says it is finalising broadcast plans for a season set for 20 consecutive weeks with a round of matches each Saturday, Sunday, and Monday at a designated location.

The situation remains uncertain, especially since health experts are suggesting that Jamaica may well experience an accelerated surge of COVID-19 because of activities associated with the Christmas season.

But sport in Jamaica can't remain in pause mode forever. For that reason we applaud the PFJL for actively preparing itself for when the green light comes. All sporting bodies and sports administrators should be doing likewise.