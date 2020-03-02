After today's vote...

Outside of one skirmish just over a week ago, campaigning for today's parliamentary by-election in Clarendon South Eastern has been peaceful.

Indeed, for some time now the country has been experiencing a reduction in the type of violence associated with the 1976 and 1980 election campaigns in particular.

Based on the trend therefore, we expect that voting in today's by-election will be smooth, will be conducted without any ugly incidents, and that when the results are announced later this evening there will be no reason for dispute.

We reiterate that the staging of this by-election, while necessary due to the resignation of Mr Rudyard Spencer as the parliamentary representative for the constituency, gives the country an opportunity to review the issue of parliamentary and parish council elections being run on the same day.

The Electoral Commission of Jamaica has, for years, stated that it has the capacity to have both contests simultaneously, and that there are good reasons for the country to do so, most notably the cost to the public.

The latest estimate we got from current Director of Elections Mr Glasspole Brown was that the country could save $1 billion if both polls were to be held on the same day.

We recall Mr Brown's predecessor, Mr Orette Fisher, telling us during his tenure that to recruit and train more than 30,000 workers, polling station assistants, and reserve workers require a significant length of time and resources.

That is not a job that can be completed overnight, and when the other features that are necessary for an election are added to that one can appreciate the value of making maximum use of the resources.

Of course, we recognise that any such decision to conduct both elections on the same day will require legislative amendments, as well as a revision of the vote cycle — due to the fact that general elections are constitutionally due every five years, while there is a three-year requirement for local government polls.

It may also require changes in how the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) operates, as well as public education as to how the amendment would affect how voters exercise their franchise.

We cannot make the point often enough that the $1 billion we could save from having both elections simultaneously can be used to fund other public services which could improve people's lives.

And, while we are at this, we should finally find the courage to seriously examine the introduction of a fixed election date, something that the current Administration said it supported when it was in Opposition.

The EOJ has, in the past, said that a fixed election date would help it to plan better as it would not need to be guessing, given the current law that gives the prime minister the authority to call elections at any time within the constitutional limit.

There is, of course, the view that a fixed election date will keep political parties in campaign mode. However, that argument is nugatory because, under the current system, our experience in Jamaica is that politicians, like all their counterparts worldwide, govern or exist in Opposition with their eyes fixed on the next election date.

Additionally, we insist that having a fixed election date will protect the system from being abused by the head of Government, as has happened too often in the past. It will also be more conducive to economic and social stability.