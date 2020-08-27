Again, we must not become hostages to COVID-19

News that the Government is about to revert to its initial decision to allow tourists to move freely in the country's coronavirus resilient corridors must surely be welcomed by investors in that sector as they have been telling us that the corridors are working.

Indeed, just last week a group of stakeholders in the sector comprising operators of hotels and attractions, craft market vendors, and transport service providers reminded the country that they have all been certified by the Tourism Product Development Company as being COVID-resilient and that they have put a lot of work into making sure that the resilient corridors are effective.

“What we have implemented on the corridor is working. It has been hard work and required building alignment amongst industry players across both public and private sectors. It called for re-engineering our operations, investing in equipment, training, and ensuring self-regulation systems were in place, separate from Government oversight,” the group said as it made an appeal to Jamaicans for a national commitment to the island's COVID-19 protocols.

The group pointed out that the benefit of the corridors is to give the country the ability to tightly manage a small geographic area, as visitors are not allowed to leave the corridors in which hotels and attractions are located.

If the Government holds true to its decision, the resilient corridors should help Jamaica attract its fair share of the travel trade that still exists, despite the economic ravages of COVID-19 worldwide.

We have often argued in this space that we must not become hostages to COVID-19, as the virus will be with us for a long time and we must get on with our lives. The key to that is ensuring that we observe the safety protocols, and the authorities must not resile from applying sanctions to those who breach the regulations of Disaster Risk Management Act.

Given the punishing blow that COVID-19 has delivered to our economy, as it has to other countries, we cannot sit by and allow our economy to choke.

Yesterday, news emerged that the British economy will experience losses of about £22 billion this year due to the coronavirus-induced collapse of global travel, which could imperil three million jobs in that country.

In fact, the World Travel and Tourism Council predicted that international visitor spending in Britain — where many Jamaicans live and work — could plunge by 78 per cent from 2019, equating to a loss of £60 million per day or £420 million a week.

There is no doubt that millions of households across the United Kingdom, who are dependent upon travel and tourism for their livelihoods, are experiencing severe economic pain.

The same holds true for the approximately 370,000 Jamaicans here who earn directly and indirectly from tourism which, since the COVID-19 outbreak, has been losing approximately US$15 million daily.

Our task, as the group of tourism stakeholders have said, is to protect the health of Jamaicans and visitors while rebuilding the economy and providing steady employment for our people.

Yesterday, Central Bank Governor Mr Richard Byles told us that the economy is projected to contract by between seven and 10 per cent during this fiscal year as a result of the impact of COVID-19. Anything we can do to reduce that contraction must be done.