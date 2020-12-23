Agro-Invest on the right path

If Agro-Investment Corporation (AIC) is able to meet its stated target of putting at least 10,000 more acres of land into agricultural production over the next two years, the agency would deserve commendations.

Such an accomplishment would most likely be measured against repeated attempts by successive governments to get swathes of idle State lands into food production and, even more important, maintain the effort.

We don't believe there was ever an Administration that was not committed to that objective. It's just that it can be very difficult to increase involvement in agriculture, especially among young people.

However, according to Agro-Invest CEO Dr Al Powell, the drive by the agency to get idle farmlands into production is already well under way.

“We are developing a model — I hope it is sustainable — where we have people travelling weekly, fortnightly, all over the country to identify idle lands, and then we find people to farm those private lands and arrange some sort of help with the rental/lease agreement,” Dr Powell told this newspaper last week.

The 10,000 acres, he said, will come from the private and public sectors, and AIC is looking at any lands that the Government owns to see to what extent it can get them into production.

Additionally, Dr Powell said he is talking with the National Land Agency, which has all Government lands under its control, in an effort to increase the acreage available for agriculture.

The move is particularly important at this time, given the novel coronavirus pandemic's savage assault on the island's economy and, indeed, those of other countries worldwide.

Agriculture, we believe, is one of the sectors that can help us recover quickly from COVID-19, even as we acknowledge the volatility of the industry to weather patterns which have been changing in recent times because of climate change.

The fact, though, is that agriculture — which last year contributed 6.6 per cent to the country's gross domestic product — is one of the largest providers of jobs here, and the economic activity that it generates is vital to the existence and well-being of rural households in particular.

Against that background, we are hopeful that the pending investments in the sector outlined by Dr Powell last week will bear fruit. Those, he said, include a group of local and Canadian investors who are near to inking a deal on a 333-acre private property in Elim, St Elizabeth, to grow corn, ginger, turmeric, and other crops mainly for the export market.

That Agro-Invest is also pitching investment opportunities here to Jamaicans living abroad is also commendable, as that, if successful, holds the possibility of expanding the range of products grown locally and can help to increase exports while giving Jamaicans a stake in the ownership of the country.

We also note Agro-Invest's drive to increase from 15 per cent to 20 per cent, over the next five years, the number of young people engaged in agriculture on the island's agro parks.

That, as we pointed out before, will take a lot of work, but the agency's strategy of providing funding, technical support, and market linkage services is a step in the right direction.

We hope these initiatives will work, for the sake of our people and the country at large.