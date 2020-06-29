All is now right in English football

Dear Editor,

On Thursday, June 25, 2020, Manchester City went to Chelsea knowing only a win would keep their title hopes alive. Hopes were all they had, Liverpool's thumping 4-0 win over Crystal Palace the day before pushed them 23 points clear of Manchester City and, although City still had a mathematical chance of retaining their title, Liverpool needed a mere two points from their remaining seven games to secure the 2019/20 Barclays Premier League trophy.

The match was played in an empty Stamford Bridge, but when Chelsea took the lead the cheers of the Liverpool supporters must have been heard throughout London. A gem of a free kick from De Bruyne in the second half, however, must have silenced Liverpool supporters. Spurred on by the equaliser City began to up the tempo in search for the go-ahead goal.

Having not been crowned champions for the last 30 years, there were some anxious Liverpool fans hoping Chelsea could at least hold on for a draw. With COVID-19 already dampening celebrations and putting a three-month pause on football, further delaying Liverpool being crowned champions, no fan or supporter of Liverpool FC wanted to wait any longer than necessary. The trophy was in their grasp and they wanted to lift it this instant.

In the 78th minute, Chelsea were awarded a penalty via VAR (video assistant referee), Fernandihno tried to play the role of goalkeeper and swatted the ball off the line denying a certain goal. Willian has never missed a penalty for Chelsea, so understandably Liverpool's supporters were nervously confident. Willian subsequently rattled the net, and in that moment all supporters of Liverpool knew the day had come. Chelsea held on for a 2-1 victory, but this victory was never about Chelsea it was about Liverpool being crowned champions with a record seven games in hand.

There are no praises too high for this team and Coach Jurgen Klopp. Rafa Benetiz, Brendan Rodgers, and Klopp himself came close on prior occasions and couldn't deliver, but finally the wait is over, 30 long years and Liverpool are now Premier League champions, title number 19. Manchester United leads the way with 20 titles, Liverpool no doubt will be looking to not just equal but surpass them in the seasons to come, building a dynasty and becoming a truly dominant force in England once again, but for now the focus is on celebrating the ending of the drought.

To all the supporters, let us pop that champagne, pour a drink, and raise your glasses to Klopp and his team. Liverpool are champions once again and all is now right in English football.

Kemar Bogle

