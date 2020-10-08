Allan Rickards — A true champion for Jamaican farmers

Dear Editor,

Please allow me the opportunity to express my deepest regret in the passing of a friend, brother, and colleague Allan Rickards, immediate past chairman of the All-Island Cane Farmers Association and board member of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) up to the time of his passing.

Rickards gave long and distinguished service to the agricultural sector and was a hard, strong and committed farm lobbyist and member of the board of directors of the JAS while I was president and first vice-president between the period of 2003 and 2018, and he continued to serve up to the time of his passing.

He was one of the longest-serving chairmen of the All-Island Cane Farmers Association of Jamaica and served on the board ofthe Caribbean Cane Farmers Association. He was one of the pioneers and supporters for the Denbigh Agricultural Show and served as public relationship consultant on many occasions.

Rickards also served under my leadership on the JAS Strategic Review and Re-organization Committee and he made a tremendous contribution in relation to helping to map the future for the JAS.

When I became president of the JAS in 2003 I shared and promoted the vision of the “Grow what we eat and eat what we grow” campaign aimed to increase local production of food, and the reduction of foreign exchange need to boost food security and independence. One of the submissions for the call for proposals was made by Allan Rickards. The proposal selected was his, as it reflected a shared vision in relation to the movement as well as the Eat Jamaica Day every November 25 since 2003. That journey continues.

Rickards received several awards from the JAS for his exemplary service. These includes JAS Honorary Life member award, Eat Jamaica Award, and the Denbigh Agricultural Show Lifetime Achievement Award, all of which underpinned his relentless commitment to the society and sector, where he represented the cane farmers of Jamaica. He was also invested into the Order of Distinction, Commander Class, for this outstanding contribution to the agricultural sector and in particular the sugar cane industry.

Allan Rickards and myself also hosted a TV show, Agriculture Here and Now, which was aired on both Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica ( PBCJ) and CVM-TV, and I was often invited by him on his radio show on Power 106 FM to discuss all things agriculture.

On behalf of the former and current colleagues who served with him, as well as all our farmers young and old, in particular the cane farmers, we salute his work.

Millicent and I express condolence to his wife Claudette, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and the extended family, and assure them of our prayers, love and friendship during this very difficult time.

May the soul of a champion for Jamaica's agricultural sector and our farmers rest in peace. He is gone but will never be forgotten.

Norman Washington Grant

Immediate Past President, Jamaica Agricultural Society

President, Jamaica Coffee Exporters Association

normanwashingtongrant@gmail.com