Allan Rickards was a tower of strength
Dear Editor,
I am deeply saddened at the passing of Allan Rickards, who was a stalwart in the Agricultural Commodity Association representing sugar cane, citrus, banana, and livestock.
He was also deeply involved in the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) and was influential in my becoming president of the association for the period that I served.
He played a significant role in strengthening the group to be recognised, and formulated plans for the development of the agricultural sector.
He was a tower of strength at the JAS, always assisting the agricultural sector to be the champion for rural development as well as for us to remain as a leading sector in providing employment for rural people as well as the number one earner of foreign exchange through the various commodity associations.
Rickards' role as president of the All-Island Jamaica Cane Farmers Association, as well as the development of agriculture on a whole, was significant. His voice on his radio programme touched many farmers throughout Jamaica and provided valuable information for them. We salute him as a stalwart in this agricultural sector. May his soul rest in peace!
I extend my condolence to his widow, children, and the rest of his family.
A A “Bobby” Pottinger
Past president
Jamaica Agricultural Society
St Mary
pottingerbobby@yahoo.com
