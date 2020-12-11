Allegiance and allegiances

Dear Editor,

Like a wound that fails to heal, once again dual citizenship has resurfaced.

I believe it is full time that the Jamaican Government takes this matter seriously before appointing public officers.

Politicians holding dual citizenship need to be clear in their minds where their allegiance lies in giving of themselves totally. They cannot serve two masters at once.

Had this been done, the embarrassing situation that the country now faces would have been avoided.

The offensively conspicuous disregard that is being displayed towards the Jamaican Constitution must stop; it leaves me to wonder if politicians really care about the Jamaican citizens and the country's fundamental laws.

Section 40 (2) of the Jamaican Constitution clearly specifies that:

“1 (2) No person shall be qualified to be appointed as a senator or elected as a member of the House of Representatives who a) is by virtue of his own act, under any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience or adherence to a Power or State.”

However, this short-sightedness gives Jamaicans an opportunity to assess the new Opposition leader's strength of character, straightforwardness, and competence.

Politicians, do what is right for the betterment of our country and for not personal gains.

Nichola Nichonia Lyle

lylenn72@yahoo.com