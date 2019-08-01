Amend laws or shut up!

Dear Editor,

Here we go again. Despite the best efforts of yet another Government, yet another prime minister, yet another minister of national security, yet another commissioner of police, yet another state of emergency, violent crime, especially murders, continue to spiral out of control.

Peter Phillips, leader of the Opposition People's National Party, organised a conference of stakeholders to tackle the problem — one of the few worthwhile initiatives he has led since replacing Portia Simpson Miller. But unless the confab comes up with the only crime plan that can work — amending the criminal-friendly laws — it will just be another talk fest where the 'bag-o-mouth' profilers will prattle to their heart's content.

Solving Jamaica's crime problem does not require the application of rocket science; just old-fashioned common sense and reasoning. So let us reason together.

For the past 40 years or so we have tried different governments, prime ministers, ministers of national security, commissioners of police, crime plans, states of emergency, etc. The problem has got worse. So what are we to conclude? That all these experienced, intelligent Jamaicans who held these positions and came up with these plans over several decades were all dummies? Absolutely not! So they cannot have been the obstacles that prevent a solution to spiralling crime.

I am not sure what is the exact current arrest/conviction rate for the 1,000-plus murders Jamaica has experienced annually for as long as most of us can remember. But, to be generous, I will fix it at 20 per cent. (In Caricom neighbour, Belize, where the murder problem is even worse, and with a similar justice system as ours, it is less than 10 per cent.)

Now I ask you, do you seriously believe that any collection of police and prosecutors, anywhere in the world, is so incompetent and/or corrupt that the wrong person is put in front of a judge 80-90 per cent of the time? Impossible. That defies the law of averages, defies common sense. Guilty people — including some of my clients in a former life — are walking free. Why?

Let us consider what criminals fear — swift arrest, swift prosecution, almost certain conviction, harsh punishment. None of these elements exist in the Jamaican criminal justice system. The criminals laugh at the law.

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck and Chief Justice Bryan Sykes are taking commendable steps to speed up the system. But if that is all they do, without the amendment of criminal-friendly laws, we will simply get faster acquittals. All these wonderful improvements we talk about — cameras everywhere, better forensics, better-trained police, more states of emergency, nebulous crime plans — will simply reap the same results we have had for so long. Don't we get it?

We need to bite the bullet and amend our colonial-era laws handed down by Queen Victoria. Abolish jury trials; give prosecutors same right of appeal as convicts; extend detention time pending trial; institute reverse onus of proof for three-time similar offence accused within five year period; seriously tighten bail conditions, especially for murders and gun crimes; as well as review and amend laws of evidence. These are just some of the changes required. If these and other changes require constitutional amendments, so be it. Constitutions are designed to serve society, not shackle it.

But, please, beg you, there is no need to execute Shakespeare's infamous Henry VI advice regarding lawyers. Just ignore their self-serving protests against change.

So my advice: Demand an amendment to the criminal-friendly laws. Otherwise, please just shut up and continue wringing your collective hands when the next crime wave comes along.

Errol W A Townshend

Ontario, Canada

ewat@rogers.com