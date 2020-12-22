America's Christmas gift to the world

But for the pesky distractions of American domestic politics and, of course, other countries' own internal struggles to cope with the novel coronavirus pandemic, mankind would be appropriately celebrating the miracle of the COVID-19 vaccines.

In a history-making event, the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were produced in which much swiftness, thanks to the support and work of the US Administration's Operation Warp Speed that has also inspired several other vaccines soon to emerge.

And, despite the fact that there is little or no time for celebration, this is a moment to recognise the ingenuity of the American nation for an achievement that is easily comparable, if not greater, than their landing of the first man on the moon on July 20, 1969.

Black Americans will be especially proud to acknowledge that the woman who led the effort to develop the Moderna vaccine is one of their own, Dr Kizzmekia Corbett, the lead scientist for coronavirus vaccine research at the US National Institutes of Health.

While the US was undoubtedly acting in its own interest, the vaccines have given the world real hope of stopping the most hellish virus to hit mankind. At Jamaica Observer press time, the disease had claimed over 1.7 million lives and sickened over 77.5 million people in 218 countries and territories.

Symbolic of that hope was the live image on television yesterday of US President-elect Mr Joe Biden taking the Pfizer vaccine on the same day that Moderna was rolling out its vaccine 10 days after Pfizer.

The news was made even brighter with the announcement that, as far as scientists could tell, the vaccine will retain its ability to fight the new variant of the coronavirus, which has thrown the United Kingdom, and consequently a good deal of the rest of the world, including Jamaica, into turmoil.

The UK virtually shut off itself from most major countries in an aggressive lockdown response to the discovery of the new variant, said to be 70 per cent more transmissible. Dozens of countries followed up with bans of their own against travel to and from Great Britain.

One of the few major countries that had not yet announced a ban, the US, was yesterday contemplating what action it should take as it marked a mind-bending 18 million cases and 325,000 deaths — a toll worse than any other country.

To put in context the number of Americans dying from this dastardly virus, we note that the American Revolutionary War, or War of Independence, claimed 25,000 lives; World War I took 116,516; Korean War, 36,574; Vietnam War, 58,209; and Iraq War, 4,576.

Only World War II and the American Civil War claimed more American deaths, and that was over several years of brutal fighting. From major virus outbreaks, the terrible H2N2 in 1957 took 116,000 American lives.

Virus trackers yesterday reported that the rate of deaths continued to rise above 3,000 daily on the heels of ballooning infections and hospitalisations which have overwhelmed intensive care capacity across the US.

But we are confident that this, too, will pass, and soon. We share the relief of The New York Times in noting that: The day the death toll in the United States passed 300,000 was also the day the country began inoculating health care workers from the virus.