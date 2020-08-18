An agenda for the next Government

Not for the first time Jamaica finds itself in a very difficult situation. However, this time the circumstances are unprecedented and unpredictable. Whatever the outcome of the September 3 General Election Jamaica is going to require a number of guarantees from its next Government.

First must be a policy of continuity to keep the macroeconomic fundamentals as stable as possible, given the volatile currents now sweeping the global economy, especially in the United States and United Kingdom, two of our main trading partners.

Jamaica was most fortunate to have had a period of economic stability that gave the Government the ability to respond well to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That was not by accident, because the Government made a very conscious effort to continue the economic reform programme started by its predecessor — a welcome departure from the practice many years ago when a new Administration would throw out programmes simply to deny its predecessor any claim to paternity.

Indeed, we were pleased by Prime Minister Andrew Holness's declaration in January 2017 that his Government is creating the right environment for investors to accurately measure and manage risk.

In fact, Mr Holness assured entrepreneurs that the political environment will not affect their investments because good fiscal behaviour is now a hallmark of the Jamaican Government, regardless of which political party forms the Administration.

Second, the long-postponed structural diversification of the economy must begin by developing new export industries and reviving the bauxite/alumina industry.

Third, innovative policies will be needed in health, which will require much more resources, because public health will be the basis for economic recovery.

The country is blessed with excellent medical practitioners and public health officials, led by the calm, reassuring Chief Medical Officer Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie. We gratefully acknowledge her work.

Fourth, national security has to be accomplished. Law and order is the first function of the State, but neither political party has been able to control the tide of lawbreaking, much more reduce violent crime, in particular murders, regardless of how much their spokesmen pontificate about their performance when in office. This is going to require the cooperation and combined efforts of the Government and Opposition.

Fifth, in the post-pandemic environment the delivery of education will need a radical rethink. As such, the next Government will have to put some of its best brains in this ministry.

Sixth, a framework of policy measures and incentives has to be devised to channel raw entrepreneurship into constructive activity. The entertainment and recreation sector is going to have to reinvent itself and exist in a new mode of operation for the foreseeable future. Technology will be important in this process.

More, of course, will need to be done, but if we can get on top of these issues, then we can truly crow about Jamaica being the country of choice to live, work, raise families, and do business.