An election on Ps and Clarks
Dear Editor,
As we move deeper into the political silly season some are saying this is an election of dub plates, given the propensity of aspirants using this medium to get their messages across.
However, in my humble opinion, this election will be a battle between two Ps and Clarks.
The first P is power, which both major parties the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and People's National Party (PNP) are seeking in order to govern for the next five years.
The second P is the pandemic under which this election is being held, which has greatly impacted not only the health and safety concerns but the general mood of the electorate as well.
Finally, we come to the Clarks in which Prime Minister Andrew Holiness was snazzily decked out when he announced the election date in Parliament. It's not by chance that the colour is green.
Now I see the PNP's Peter Bunting parading in a pair of orange Clarks on social media. Well, imitation, they say, is the sincerest form of flattery.
But Andrew Holness seems a step ahead. Is that a Beres Hammond One Step Ahead dub plate I hear...
Donald Gayle
Tower Hill, St Andrew
c/o howiemac53@gmail.com
