Applause for benevolent footballers and others in this time of crisis

We hope not. But it is becoming increasingly possible that for most sporting disciplines 2020 will have to be written off altogether because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We note word from the previously hopeful national track and field technical director, Mr Maurice Wilson, that the international track and field season in Europe looks likely to be abandoned, as major cities on that continent continue to be ravaged by the highly contagious novel coronavirus.

Professional meets in major European cities have been the bread and butter for the world's leading professional athletes going back many years.

With their season already curtailed following the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan, athletes would have been hoping for some competition, as well as earnings, in Europe.

However Italy, Spain, France, Britain, Germany among others have accumulatively recorded tens of thousands of deaths from COVID-19 and infections remain very high, despite signs of a levelling off in some countries.

Hence Mr Wilson's comment that: “I am not seeing these countries getting everything back together in time, and I'm not sure if sports will be the foremost thing on their minds...”

Of course, the huge revenue losses facing international sport means there continues to be a push by those with hefty financial interests to get going again quickly, even if it's only for television audiences.

We suspect television will be very much on their minds as leaders of the Union of European Football Association (UEFA) meet by video conference next week to discuss resumption of their season, including the high-profile, globally watched UEFA Champions League and Europa league.

Television only will also be an option for Cricket West Indies and the England and Wales Cricket Board as they contemplate finding a way to stage a three-Test series that was originally scheduled for June but which seems certain to be pushed back.

As we have suggested previously in this space, even with television audiences only, any resumption of sporting competition will have to take place against a backdrop of reasonable assurance that competitors, coaches, back-room staff, officials and others including media personnel can remain safe.

The countless millions praying for a return to live-action sport are keeping their fingers crossed.

Also, we note increasing recognition that while they remain idle, the financial well-being of sportsmen and women need to be protected.

And, many in sport who have earned well down the years have seen the need to “give back”.

One such is German-based Jamaican football star Mr Leon Bailey who, through his foundation, in partnership with the Craig Butler-led Phoenix Foundation and others, is contributing gifts of groceries to 100 people in the communities of Cassava Piece, Grant's Pen Commons, and Stony Hill.

Mr Butler, it should be noted, is Mr Bailey's adopted father, mentor and agent.

“We see the needs of our people and will do our best to help where it counts most,” says Mr Bailey who, at age 22, is showing awareness of the social responsibility to always help others when it's possible so to do.

We note also that at the back-end of last month, fellow Reggae Boy, Belgium-based Mr Kemar Lawrence had initiated a similar gesture when he supplied food packages to residents of his Bull Bay community.

We applaud Messrs Bailey, Lawrence, and their partners.