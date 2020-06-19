Appointments and departures

Dear Editor,

The earliest Jamaica could see its next general election is the last week of August.

I might not like that Prime Minister Andrew Holness finally gave Karl Samuda the education, youth and information ministry, and shifted Mike Henry to the labour and social security ministry but those appointments, politically, come as no surprise.

If you look at Prime Minister Andrew Holness's 16-member Cabinet the only vulnerable member is Minister Fayval Williams because she won by under 200 votes. All Lower House representatives in this current Cabinet either won by over 1,000 votes or is not a one-term Member of Parliament (MP).

Many of us would've liked to see the likes of Floyd Green, Pearnel Charles Jr, and Juliet Holness being named in the Cabinet, but right now they have to ensure they win their seat first.

Others like Robert Morgan, Zavia Mayne, and Alando Terrelonge have to win again in order to be in contention for a Cabinet position. If you want to form Government your party will have to win first.

What is the departure plan for Mike Henry and Karl Samuda? At 85 years old, Mike Henry and Karl Samuda, 78, are both tied in second place as the longest-serving MPs; both serving 40 years.

Edward Seaga, who retired at age 74, holds the record of 43 years. Derrick Smith, who retired at age 74, is the third-longest serving MP with 35 years. I say that to explain that the Jamaica Labour Party MPs don't know when to retire. One of the main reasons they may give for staying on so long is that most of those years were spent in Opposition, but that's only one point.

Last year Mike Henry and Karl Samuda made their intentions public that their going for a other term, but these recent promotions seems they won't seek re-election.

I don't see anyone outside of Peter Champagnie, Aundre Franklin, Jordan Samuda, and Matthew Samuda replacing Karl Samuda in St Andrew North Central.

I also don't see anyone outside of Kerensia Morrison, Dawn Henry, Danville Walker, or Warren Newby replacing Mike Henry in Clarendon Central.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com