Appointments and departures
Dear Editor,
The earliest Jamaica could see its next general election is the last week of August.
I might not like that Prime Minister Andrew Holness finally gave Karl Samuda the education, youth and information ministry, and shifted Mike Henry to the labour and social security ministry but those appointments, politically, come as no surprise.
If you look at Prime Minister Andrew Holness's 16-member Cabinet the only vulnerable member is Minister Fayval Williams because she won by under 200 votes. All Lower House representatives in this current Cabinet either won by over 1,000 votes or is not a one-term Member of Parliament (MP).
Many of us would've liked to see the likes of Floyd Green, Pearnel Charles Jr, and Juliet Holness being named in the Cabinet, but right now they have to ensure they win their seat first.
Others like Robert Morgan, Zavia Mayne, and Alando Terrelonge have to win again in order to be in contention for a Cabinet position. If you want to form Government your party will have to win first.
What is the departure plan for Mike Henry and Karl Samuda? At 85 years old, Mike Henry and Karl Samuda, 78, are both tied in second place as the longest-serving MPs; both serving 40 years.
Edward Seaga, who retired at age 74, holds the record of 43 years. Derrick Smith, who retired at age 74, is the third-longest serving MP with 35 years. I say that to explain that the Jamaica Labour Party MPs don't know when to retire. One of the main reasons they may give for staying on so long is that most of those years were spent in Opposition, but that's only one point.
Last year Mike Henry and Karl Samuda made their intentions public that their going for a other term, but these recent promotions seems they won't seek re-election.
I don't see anyone outside of Peter Champagnie, Aundre Franklin, Jordan Samuda, and Matthew Samuda replacing Karl Samuda in St Andrew North Central.
I also don't see anyone outside of Kerensia Morrison, Dawn Henry, Danville Walker, or Warren Newby replacing Mike Henry in Clarendon Central.
Teddylee Gray
Ocho Rios, St Ann
teddylee.gray@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy