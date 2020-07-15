Are we really endorsing the crime of electricity theft?

Dear Editor,

If we are to go by the focus of the recent outcry about Jamaica Public Service charging customers for electricity theft, one would conclude that this particular crime has been accepted as a normal part of who we are and how we operate as a country.

I am definitely not happy with paying for electricity used by criminals, but I am far more unhappy with the crime problem that we have in Jamaica.

I was greatly distressed to see leaders and influencers — people who I look up to — suggesting that others should join the criminals in stealing electricity. Under normal circumstances, wouldn't this qualify as an “accessory to a crime” or something along those lines?

We all want lower electricity bills. We all want transparent billing. But are we insisting on having this, while we embrace a far greater threat to our future as a country?

While we express our anger and frustration about high bills, let us not ignore the bigger problem facing us — crime.

Dianne Pinnock

pinnockdm@gmail.com