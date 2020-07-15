Are we really endorsing the crime of electricity theft?
Dear Editor,
If we are to go by the focus of the recent outcry about Jamaica Public Service charging customers for electricity theft, one would conclude that this particular crime has been accepted as a normal part of who we are and how we operate as a country.
I am definitely not happy with paying for electricity used by criminals, but I am far more unhappy with the crime problem that we have in Jamaica.
I was greatly distressed to see leaders and influencers — people who I look up to — suggesting that others should join the criminals in stealing electricity. Under normal circumstances, wouldn't this qualify as an “accessory to a crime” or something along those lines?
We all want lower electricity bills. We all want transparent billing. But are we insisting on having this, while we embrace a far greater threat to our future as a country?
While we express our anger and frustration about high bills, let us not ignore the bigger problem facing us — crime.
Dianne Pinnock
pinnockdm@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy