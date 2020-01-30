Are we serious about protecting our interests?
Dear Editor,
This is an open plea to the people and Parliament of Jamaica.
After watching a live question-and-answer session at Gordon House recently I was shocked to witness the backward responses to questions asked and responses given on the subject of a virus that is basically fatal once contracted.
We must understand that this is not a time for misguided diplomacy; therefore, every measure possible must be put in place to stop commuting between Jamaica and China. Already Hong Kong has isolated itself from the Chinese mainland; and the Chinese president, looking worried, has described the virus as a “demon”.
Other countries are flying their citizens out of China right now.
A visitor to Jamaica has remarked about the lack of management at our airports to deal with this monster virus, and I found the argument in Parliament stupid, as they seemed to want to downplay the problem to keep our tourism market. Ridiculous!
The countries now at risk include the USA and Canada, which are our leading markets, so we better be prepared to manage this real situation of tourists at risk coming to Jamaica, rather than ducking the issue.
So, since we have a US$5-million market to protect, it would make better sense to set up a cooperation strategy with the US, Canada, and China to protect ourselves and our countries.
Richard Crawford
richard.dickie.crawford@gmail.com
