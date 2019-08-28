Artistes giving back deserve praise
Dear Editor,
Commendations are in order for the controversial “black hypocrisy” dancehall artiste Grace “Spice” Hamilton for her back-to-school blessings to hundreds of students at the Maverley Gospel Hall in St Andrew recently.
Spice took a break from her music to give back to society by handing out back-to-school packages to students. This gesture, though not new, was a much-welcome one, and Spice and her team never had enough hands to distribute the supplies.
Spice, a mother herself, was left in tears when she saw the sea of parents and children who turned up to benefit from her largesse.
Other artistes before have given back and the names that readily come to mind are two-time Grammy winner Orville “Shaggy” Burrell, Rodney “Bounty Killer” Pryce, and the incarcerated deejay Desmond “Ninjaman” Ballentine.
These acts of kindness are needed at a time when parents are called to dig deep to cover back-to-school expenses.
Spice has always spoken out against bloggers and journalists for painting a negative picture and criticising everything she does. Now Spice will not concern herself with the critics, as she is being showered with praise from the recipients who were happy for their packages.
It is worthy of note that Andre “Unruly Boss” Sutherland also had a massive back-to-school treat, but in St Thomas, his home parish, days after Spice held hers. The hope is that, instead of artistes pouring expensive liquor on their watches, they will start — and for some, continue — to give to the needy and most vulnerable in the society.
Hezekan Bolton
h_e_z_e@hotmail.com
