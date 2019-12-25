As we celebrate the birth of Christ...

We never cease to be amazed at the kindness and spirit of humanity displayed by many Jamaicans over this holiday season. The efforts of those individuals stand out in a society that, unfortunately, still has people who make merry at this time of year without sparing a thought for the less fortunate among us.

Far be it from us to advocate that Jamaicans deny themselves the joy of this season. What we hope, though, is that in doing so we take the time to extend a kind hand to others. For if that show of human compassion helps to change the life of just one person for the better, it would have been worth the effort.

Against that background, we must again commend Monsignor Gregory Ramkissoon and his Mustard Seed Communities staff who will, for the 23rd successive year, spend Christmas morning travelling to 10 of Kingston and St Andrew's more depressed communities, serving hot meals to 6,000 senior citizens and children.

We are told that a number of diplomats will be among the 200 volunteers comprising Jamaica Defence Force soldiers, Mustard Seed staff, relatives of Mustard Seed employees, and residents of various communities served by the charity organisation. They all deserve the highest commendation for this gesture.

All Jamaicans, we hold, should be grounded by Monsignor Ramkissoon's reminder that “Christmastime is about forgetting self and finding time for others” because the season “should not be only about opening our presents, but opening our hearts as well”.

Our appeal, therefore, is for us to be the best we can be — caring, sharing and loving each other — not only at this one time of the year, but going forward.

Specifically, too, at this time, as we reflect on the goodness of God, we should remember that what we are really celebrating is the birth of Jesus Christ and the symbols of peace, hope and goodwill to all mankind that His birth represents.

Now is also an appropriate time to give thanks for the mercies — small and large — which we have been blessed to receive this year, both as individuals and as a nation. We give thanks for health, strength and family. Many of us are fortunate to be able to spend Christmas with relatives and loved ones who are visiting from distant lands. That, too, is a wonderful blessing.

This Christmas will be particularly special for us as a country, as we are still basking in the pride and joy that Miss Toni-Ann Singh brought to us by winning the Miss World 2019 pageant on December 14.

As we argued in this space on Tuesday, Miss Singh's victory has given Jamaica immeasurable global publicity. However, we go a step further to suggest that the crown has placed this wonderful, bright, and caring Jamaican woman at the centre of the Miss World pageant's “Beauty with a purpose” focus that will see her engaged in helping to improve the lives of many of the world's poor and marginalised. That, alone, is a signal honour and one that we know she embraces and, thus, deserves our united support.

Miss Singh's victory has also afforded us the opportunity to come together as Jamaicans, demonstrating that we do not have to wait until there is a disaster to find our commonality in acting together for our people here and in the diaspora.

We wish all Jamaicans everywhere, our readers, advertisers, employees, and friends a wonderful Christmas filled with the goodness of Christ and the hope of better things to come.