As we review the Shiprider Agreement...

Shortly after the claims of human rights abuses made by five Jamaican fishermen against the US Coast Guard, the Government had said it would review the protocols and procedures for implementation of the Shiprider Agreement with the United States.

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Senator Kamina Johnson Smith had told journalists at a news briefing on June 25 that the review would be done to ensure that Jamaican citizens are treated in a humane manner and that their human rights are protected.

“When the Government of Jamaica waived its primary right to jurisdiction, it did not waive the rights of its citizens to be treated humanely… We are committed to reviewing the processes to ensure that we have no inadvertent gaps and where they are found that they be closed,” Minister Johnson Smith said.

Readers will recall that the fishermen were taken into custody by the US Coast Guard in 2017 in Haitian waters.

Despite all the hue and cry, some of it politically motivated, the only things confirmed so far are that the US Coast Guard saw the five fishermen in international waters; suspected that the men were engaged in international drug running; and sought permission from the Jamaican Government, under the Shiprider Agreement, to assume jurisdiction over the boat and the fishermen.

We also know that Jamaica granted the US Coast Guard a waiver of jurisdiction over the fishermen and the boat, resulting in the Americans taking the men into custody.

What still remains in the realm of unproven allegations are the fishermen's claims that they were subjected to human rights abuses, and a statement by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent that the men were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 613 pounds of marijuana.

As it now stands, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit in the US on behalf of four of the fishermen a few months ago. The truth, hopefully, should come out in court.

The fact that all this only came to public attention in June this year suggests that there was no follow-up on the welfare of the Jamaican fishermen after they were taken into US custody under the Shiprider Agreement.

That duty, we suspect, fell to technocrats in the foreign affairs and national security ministries who would most likely brief their respective ministers. But even as we point to that fact, Government ministers cannot divest themselves of responsibility for matters that go wrong in their ministries, departments or agencies.

Therefore, the promised review of the Shiprider Agreement should, we believe, also seek to tighten the reporting protocols between Kingston and Washington, and establish accountability frameworks that should provide avenues for quick resolution of any problems in the future.

As we stated above, the truth of the current case will hopefully come out in court. If, as the fishermen claim, they were subjected to human rights abuses, that must be remedied, even if the US Coast Guard's allegation of marijuana trafficking is proven to be credible.

However, what some of the most vocal commentators on the issue must remember is that under the Shiprider Agreement, Jamaica's waiver of jurisdiction over the fishermen and their boat is supported by legislation.