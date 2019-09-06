Dear Editor,

The prime minister had declared the entire parishes of St Catherine and Clarendon as being under states of emergency (SOE) on September 5 at Jamaica House.

Security personnel had already been deployed from 6:00 am the same morning.

The SOEs, we have been told, are 'enhanced security measures' meant to disrupt criminal activity and movement in areas which are demonstrably given to high rates of serious crime at the time of the declared SOE.

With this in mind, am I to understand that the entire parishes of St Catherine and Clarendon are meeting this criterion at this time? Am I supposed to believe that? Does the prime minister have statistics that indicate that the majority of, if not all, areas within these sizeable parishes are seeing extraordinary levels of crime at this time? If not, then why have they been declared to be under SOEs?

Asking for a friend.

Nicholas Smith

