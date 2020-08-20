Avoid a repeat of Tuesday's nightmare

Given the lunacy that we saw on display Tuesday as political representatives were nominated to contest the September 3 General Election, no one should be surprised if there is a significant spike in COVID-19 cases across the country over the next two weeks.

What we find troubling is the fact that some of the political candidates, who we expected would have used the opportunity to convince their supporters to observe the mask-wearing and physical-distancing protocols, basically divested themselves of that responsibility and walked into frenzied crowds to have their ego stroked.

After throwing all caution to the wind, how, we ask, will those reckless candidates be able to convince their supporters that COVID-19, in the language of the street, “still a keep”?

Also, how will those blinkered people who thought it necessary to make political spectacles of themselves on Tuesday interact with their families and friends after opening up themselves to that kind of exposure?

It was just on Monday this week that we, in this space, appealed to the country's political leaders to exercise responsibility in the election campaign.

Both major political parties have agreed to abide by the provisions of the Disaster Risk Management Act (Enforcement Measures).

On Tuesday, social distancing, the wearing of masks, sanitisation, and the limitation on public gatherings were not enforced. Now, that the horse has already bolted, we wonder whether anyone will even bother to observe the rules governing walkabouts and door-to-door campaigning which limit groups to no more than five people and require that there should be no mixing of groups, also that they are remain six feet away from each other.

The rules also state that “If a campaign group intends to enter a home, no more than two people within the group are to enter the dwelling.” There is also a requirement for the two individuals to remain within the dwelling for longer than 15 minutes.

Given the nature of this type of campaigning, the authorities would have a hard time policing these rules. Conformity will therefore largely depend on conscience.

Tuesday was, at best, a nightmare. It should not be repeated on election day.

This brings us to another serious issue being discussed, that of whether Jamaicans who are in quarantine should be allowed to vote.

The executive, we are told, will make a decision shortly after consultation with the health authorities who are naturally concerned about the health risks associated with that activity.

As would have been expected, concerns have been raised about the right of those individuals to vote.

Truly, it is a tough call. However, this issue is among a list of challenges that indicate to us that there needs to be a review of the Representation of the People Act to make provisions for instances of difficulty of the kind now being experienced by the country.

Though dubbed the silly season, those who seek to become the nation's leaders must not join the band of the wayward. Instead, they must seek to reinforce to the nation, starting with their supporters, that today's Jamaica upholds discipline, safety, and good sense.