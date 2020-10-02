Bad driving and taxis

Dear Editor,

Too many motorists are becoming selfish and have little or no care for pedestrians on the road. This behaviour has been spotted from taxi and bus drivers as well as private vehicle owners. It is appalling and unacceptable.

Can you imagine motorists driving up on pedestrians on the pedestrian crossing? Did they study the road code or are there more and more loopholes in the system to buy a driver's licence?

The roads need to be patrolled more vigorously by police officers. Our pedestrians need to be safer on the road, chiefly the elderly and our children who may be less vigilant of their surroundings.

Another problem with our motorists is that they have no respect for road signs and safety signs. They go speedily past 'Go slow zones'.

The Jamaican Government needs to install surveillance cameras near traffic lights to increase safety, so that these rascals who continuously break the law can get caught. This form of technology could reshape Jamaica's road safety.

There are many accidents from motorists who either run traffic lights or bounces individuals off the pedestrian crossing due to impatience. Unfortunately, they get away scot-free as they leave no trail or citizens filled with fear are scared to give eyewitness accounts in the court. If we can get a snap of what the vehicle looks like or the licence plate number then at least we have a lead of solving this problem and giving a family justice and peace.

On another note, some taxi drivers are not adjusting to the new rule of carrying three or maintaining social distance within the transportation system due to the pandemic we are encountering. Many of them are still loading the taxis and packing buses tightly like tin sardines. Passengers' safety should always come first. They are so selfish! They complain, argue with passengers, or ask you to leave the vehicle if you can't drive within that condition. The Government and police officers should protect passengers and citizens more; hence, a police officer should be assigned to each bus or taxi park within the country each day to ensure passenger safety.

There is so much more to fix in our beautiful island, but I charge motorists and taxi drivers to be less selfish and strive to be more careful when driving and be more compassionate towards each other.

Jullian Blair

julli.blair@gmail.com