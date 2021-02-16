Ban the social media 'stunter'!

Dear Editor,

JetBlue employee Kalina Collier was allowed to return to her home country, the United States of America, without punishment, after creating what I consider to be public mischief.

I heard on a radio programme that what she did does not rise to the level of criminal public mischief because she did not make her false claims to the police.

This, despite her fake social media posts about being kidnapped in Jamaica — while in fact she was simply placed under quarantine due to being infected with the novel coronavirus.

Her posts have caused the country, very likely, irreparable damage on the international landscape.

Thus, I have two simple and straight-to-the-point suggestions to discourage a repeat of such acts in the future, so as to safeguard our hard-fought reputation from being sullied in this manner:

1) Close the loophole in our legislation that only allows for someone to be charged with public mischief if a report is made to the police. Expand public mischief to include posts on social media platforms, as this is the current way of making claims known to the wider public in today's reality. Spreading fake news on social media platforms has become too frequent these days, the country's laws need to catch up.

2) The damage to the country may well be boundless and limitless, as this is the reach of the Internet. Brand Jamaica has been impacted and the status of Jamaican tourism has been threatened. As a country we should respond to this threat to our well-being with a lifetime ban on her returning to Jamaica's shores. Her actions threaten the livelihood of many Jamaicans and the tourism product is crucial to the national economy.

These two measures will ensure no foreign national in the future will dare to recklessly pull a stunt like that on our Jamaica, land we love.

Concerned

kimonacute@gmail.com