Banks have forsaken some rural communities

Dear Editor,

I recently travelled from Christiana to Falmouth, and while en route through communities of Ulster Spring, Jackson Town, and Clark's Town, there were no banks or automatic teller machines (ATMs) available for cash transactions.

Access to money is like oxygen to blood. How are citizens within these communities and their environs to access cash in cases of emergency, whether during the night or day?

The lack of access to ATMs in these communities contribute to rural degradation forcing the people to undergo unnecessary challenges to get to Falmouth in the parish, or even to Christiana in neighbouring Manchester, just to access cash.

Community degradation occurs in part because, having travelled so far for cash, these potential customers purchase goods/groceries that could have been purchased in their hometowns.

According to the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (Statin), Trelawny has a land mass of 874.3 square metres, and a population size 75,558. This particular parish is a thoroughfare to the north coast from central Jamaica and is known for its cultivation of yams. It contributes to the nation's economy through its booming tourism sector, yet basic financial services such as ATMs have seemingly been denied.

The Bankers' Association of Jamaica and its members have forsaken community banking and the support of ordinary people in rural Jamaica.

Ricardo Spaulding

Ticky Ticky District

Colleyville PA, Manchester

spauldingricardo@gmail.com